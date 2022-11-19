Eight people killed in gas blast in Russia

"I am working at the scene of the incident in [the settlement of] Tymovskoye. According to preliminary information, the death toll has increased to eight people," the governor said.

It was reported earlier on Saturday that three children were among those who died in the apartment building gas blast.

A powerful explosion rocked a five-story residential building in the settlement of Tymovskoye on Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin Island at around 5:03 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded in one of its apartments, causing the floors in one of its sections to collapse. Rescue teams are working at the scene, with at least 13 vehicles and 59 rescuers involved in the effort.

