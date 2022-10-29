Iranian girls shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition

The exhibition is taking place every year in the town of Nova Zagora, Bulgaria, considered to be an art center artists from different countries present their works.

There were no specific themes for the 2022 version of the exhibition.

Painted by Fatemeh Ma'oudi - 18 - Fars province

Painted by Zahra Asgari - 12 - Ardabil province

Painted by Fatima Solgi - 9 - Hamedan Province

Painted by Elena Omid - 14 - Ardabil province

Painted by Nazanin Zahra Khateri - 7 - West Azarbaijan province

Painted by Parnia Mohammadi - 8 - Kerman province

