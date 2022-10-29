  1. Culture
Oct 29, 2022, 11:59 PM

Iranian girls shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition

Iranian girls shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Seven Iranian girls from different parts of the country managed to achieve an honorary diploma from the 24th International Youth Art Exhibition Nova Zagora.

The exhibition is taking place every year in the town of Nova Zagora, Bulgaria, considered to be an art center artists from different countries present their works.

There were no specific themes for the 2022 version of the exhibition. 

Iranian teens shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition
Painted by Fatemeh Ma'oudi - 18 - Fars province
Iranian teens shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition
Painted by Zahra Asgari - 12 - Ardabil province 
Iranian teens shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition
Painted by Fatima Solgi - 9 - Hamedan Province
Iranian teens shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition
Painted by Elena Omid - 14 - Ardabil province
Iranian teens shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition
Painted by Nazanin Zahra Khateri - 7 - West Azarbaijan province
Iranian teens shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition
Painted by Parnia Mohammadi - 8 - Kerman province

MP/IRN84926741

News Code 193001

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News