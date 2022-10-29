https://en.mehrnews.com/news/193001/ Oct 29, 2022, 11:59 PM News Code 193001 Culture Culture Oct 29, 2022, 11:59 PM Iranian girls shine at 24th Nova Zagora exhibition TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Seven Iranian girls from different parts of the country managed to achieve an honorary diploma from the 24th International Youth Art Exhibition Nova Zagora. The exhibition is taking place every year in the town of Nova Zagora, Bulgaria, considered to be an art center artists from different countries present their works. There were no specific themes for the 2022 version of the exhibition. Painted by Fatemeh Ma'oudi - 18 - Fars province Painted by Zahra Asgari - 12 - Ardabil province Painted by Fatima Solgi - 9 - Hamedan Province Painted by Elena Omid - 14 - Ardabil province Painted by Nazanin Zahra Khateri - 7 - West Azarbaijan province Painted by Parnia Mohammadi - 8 - Kerman province MP/IRN84926741 News Code 193001 کپی شد Related News Kalamkari, Iranian traditional art "Far Away" wins award at Serbian film festival Iranian children shine at French arts competition India to hold 4th "Handicrafts Week" in New Delhi in Oct. VIDEO: Rare spring snow whitens northern Iran Iranian sisters win at world painting competitions Tags Iran Bulgaria Painting Exhibition
