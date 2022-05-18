Iranian children shine at French arts competition

The Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults participated in the International Visual Arts Competition, “Louis François” in France by submitting 118 works.

Among the works submitted from different countries, eight members of the instute succeeded in receiving awards.

Among the members of this Iranian institution whose paintings had been submitted to this international competition, Avina Ali Asghari from Gorgan province, Sama Sheikhi from Isfahan, Erfan Arbabi from South Khorasan province, Sana Sedghi from Urmia, Atena Abbasi from North Khorasan, Sadra Qolnia, and Mehrana Toloui from Tehran received the honorary medals of this competition.

