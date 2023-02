Zahra Mozaffari from Kangan won the ECO Friendship Award at the event, the head of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Bushehr Somayyeh Rasouli said.

The 8-year-old winner is a member of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children was held with the theme of “Let’s Make our Environment Sustainable!”.

