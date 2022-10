TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Kalamkari (Ghalamkari) is a type of hand-painted or block-printed cotton textile produced in Isfahan, Iran.

In the Persian language, “Ghalam” means pen and “Ghalamkari” is the art of painting with a pen or stamping on a piece of fabric, especially clothes. A “Ghalamkar” or the master of this art, uses natural materials to illustrate Persian art on a piece of cloth.