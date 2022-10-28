  1. World
Uzbekistan rejects assembling Iran drones in country

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs followed up with a statement rejecting the allegation that Iranian drones were, or are, being assembled in Uzbekistan. 

“We declare that the Republic of Uzbekistan does not cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the military-technical sphere and does not assemble Iranian military equipment on its territory,” the ministry said.

Uzbekistan also urged the Ukrainian authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent the Ukrainian media from spreading such unfounded accusations and other unreliable information.

The allegations were raised in an interview between Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon and Zionist businessman Leonid Nevzlin, according to The Diplomat.

