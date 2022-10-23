Beijing opposes EU illegal, unilateral sanctions on Tehran

Addressing his regular press conference, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions imposed without the mandate of the UN Security Council and basis in international law."

Wenbin made the comment in response to the question raised by the TASS correspondent over the EU's sanctions on three Iranian senior military commanders and an Iranian drone-making company over the alleged sending of drones to war.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN said that Iran firmly rejects any irresponsible and unfounded allegation that it supplied Russia with drones used in the conflict in Ukraine, the correspondent also noted.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned the imposition of new sanctions on Tehran by the EU's Foreign Affairs Council and the UK government under false and baseless excuses.

Nasser Kan’ani also rejected the claims leveled in the joint statement of Germany, France, and the UK over the alleged use of Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine.

"We have always emphasized that all members of the United Nations must fully respect the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including the principle of the sovereign equality, the territorial integrity or political independence of states," Kan’ani said.

Tehran supports peace and an immediate end to the war in Ukraine through a political process, he underlined.

RHM/FNA14010801000180