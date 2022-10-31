Tajik MFA rejects allegations of assembling Iranian drones

A statement released by Tajik MFA on October 30, in particular, says “the Republic of Tajikistan does not export military equipment to third countries.”

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry recommends that “Dmitry Gordon henceforth carefully address such comments and verify the accuracy of the information disseminated.”

“We also inform that the Tajik side has not received any appeals from official Kyiv on this issue,” the statement emphasizes, according to Asia-Plus.

Last week, the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs also followed up with a statement rejecting the allegation that Iranian drones were, or are, being assembled in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan also urged the Ukrainian authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent the Ukrainian media from spreading such unfounded accusations and other unreliable information.

The allegations were raised in an interview between Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon and Zionist businessman Leonid Nevzlin.

MP/PR