  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 26, 2022, 12:10 PM

Several powerful explosions hit US base in Syria

Several powerful explosions hit US base in Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – For the second time in the past three days, the sound of several massive explosions was heard at the US army base in the al-Omar field in eastern Syria.

Human Rights Watch center described the explosions as very powerful and added that the cause of the blasts is not known yet.

Meanwhile, news sources added that several drones were flying over the same area when the explosions were heard.

An unidentified drone targeted the same US base with a barrage of missiles, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The US base was also targeted by several rockets last month. News sources called the attacks the "most severe" attack on the American base.

Al-Omar field is the largest oil field in Syria, where the American base is located in the east of Deir Ezzor. The Syrian government has repeatedly warned that the presence of US forces is illegal.

MP/Alalam6413533

News Code 192916

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News