Rockets hit near US base in Syria

According to SANA, the attack targeted a US base near the Conoco oil field controlled by US troops and Kurdish units.

"On August 18, three small Kaytusha rockets impacted near Conoco base, Syria," Col. Myles B. Caggins III, the spokesperson for the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve, told journalist Wladimir van Wilgenburg, adding there were "no Coalition casualties or damage," according to Sputnik.

The Deir ez-Zor Military Council, affiliated with the US-allied Kurdish militias (SDF), also confirmed the incident on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

This is the first-ever attack on one of the 12 military facilities, created by the United States since 2015 in Syria’s governorates of al-Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. US forces, together with Kurdish groups, control oil-rich areas on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river, including the oil fields of Al-Omar, Tanak, Al-Jafra and Conoco, which accounted for 80% of all oil produced in Syria before the war broke out, Tass reported.

Late last year, US President Donald Trump approved the plan of US troop withdrawal from Syria, according to which only a few hundreds of US soldiers will remain in the country. Their main task will be to ensure control over oilfields in the northeast of the country.

Meanwhile, Damascus views the US military presence on its territory as an "illegal occupation accompanied by plundering of natural resources that belong to the people of Syria."

MAH/TASS