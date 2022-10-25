Media must protect nations' independence, identity, freedom

Raeisi made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with members of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), who are in Tehran for attending the 18th general assembly.

Earlier on Monday night, the OANA members met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the Foreign Ministry.

The 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) officially began in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the presence of Iranian Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili.

Around 60 senior directors, managers, and editors from 35 OANA member-states are present at the two-day general assembly of OANA to discuss various topics, including the development and strengthening of media cooperation.

