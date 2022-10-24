  1. Politics
Oct 24, 2022, 12:12 PM

Iran-China ties based on mutual respect, interest: Raeisi

Iran-China ties based on mutual respect, interest: Raeisi

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping stressed that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect and interest.

In a congratulatory message, Raeisi felicitated Xi Jinping upon being elected for a third term as China's leader.

"The realization of the goals of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and China creates a model of a all-out expansion of relations based on mutual interests and respect," Raeisi wrote.

The Iranian president also added that cooperation within the framework of multilateral institutions and organizations, not only preserves the interests of the two countries but also helps maintain international stability and peace.

Xi Jinping has been elected for a third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the decision of the CPC's Central Committee, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

He also secured a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee, in what came after the 20th Congress of the CPC wrapped up on Saturday.

Xi is now all but certain to sail through to a third term as China’s president, due to be formally announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March next year.

MP/5615793

News Code 192830
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192830/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News