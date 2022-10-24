Iran-China ties based on mutual respect, interest: Raeisi

In a congratulatory message, Raeisi felicitated Xi Jinping upon being elected for a third term as China's leader.

"The realization of the goals of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and China creates a model of a all-out expansion of relations based on mutual interests and respect," Raeisi wrote.

The Iranian president also added that cooperation within the framework of multilateral institutions and organizations, not only preserves the interests of the two countries but also helps maintain international stability and peace.

Xi Jinping has been elected for a third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the decision of the CPC's Central Committee, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

He also secured a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee, in what came after the 20th Congress of the CPC wrapped up on Saturday.

Xi is now all but certain to sail through to a third term as China’s president, due to be formally announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March next year.

