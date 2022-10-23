Russia warns Ukraine may use "dirty bomb"

According to local Russian media, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has expressed his concerns in separate phone calls with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday that Ukraine might resort to a provocation using a so-called dirty bomb, a conventional bomb that contains radioactive material.

The two phone calls were focused on Ukraine, where the situation "has a steady tendency toward further and uncontrollable escalation," the Russian defense ministry said, according to Sputnik.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed... Shoigu conveyed to his UK colleague his concerns about possible provocations from Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was plotted and carried out by Kiev.

According to Gen. Sergei Surovikin, commander of all Russian forces in the military operation zone, the situation remains tense, as Ukrainian troops continue to shell cities and attempt to attack Russian positions.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin ordered the introduction of martial law in the four new subjects of the Russian Federation - the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson Region and Zaporozhye Region, which recently joined the country following referendums, Sputnik report added.

