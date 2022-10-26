Ukraine asks Italy for anti-aircraft defense sys.: report

"We need anti-aircraft defenses, that's vital for us," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether he had any specific requests from Italy during an exclusive interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

He said that Ukraine wants refugees to return, rebuild the economy and children to return to school, Anadolu news agency reported.

"For this, we need weapons against attacks from the air and to ensure the safety of civilians. Italy produces anti-aircraft defense systems together with France, and Germany. We hope they can help us," he said.

Asked about the new government in Italy, Zelenskyy said, “For now I can only speak positively of your new government, no negative impressions," adding that he had a telephone conversation with newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "I invited her to Kyiv and she replied that she will come," he said.

In response to a question regarding the Chinese role in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, "The Chinese do not support Russia militarily and this is very important."

