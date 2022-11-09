Russia to pull troops out of frontline city of Kherson: MOD

Russia has decided to withdraw its troops from the right bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson Region, including the regional capital, RT reported. The Defense Ministry explained that it wants to avoid unnecessary losses among its forces and spare the lives of civilians.

The Russian commanders see little sense in keeping the troops on the right bank, the commander of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, General Army General Sergey Surovikin, told Defense Minister Sergey Schoigu on Wednesday. Relocating the troops and mounting defense on the left side of the river would not only help preserve soldiers’ lives, but also keep the combat effectiveness of the troops deployed to the area, he added.

Over the past weeks, the local authorities have launched an effort to bring as many civilians as possible to the left bank of Dnieper, citing a threat posed by Ukrainian forces located on the opposite side. Over 150,000 people had been moved out of the city as of today, according to Sorovikin.

Russia incorporated Kherson Region last month, after residents voted in a referendum to break away from Ukraine and seek accession to Russia. Kiev rejected the vote as a “sham” and pledged to use military force to recapture all territories it considers to be under its sovereignty.

KI/PR