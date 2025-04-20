  1. Politics
Gharibabadi to brief parliament about Rome talks with US

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs, who is a member of the Iranian negotiating team will attend a parliament session to report on the previous rounds of talks to the lawmakers.

ٍEbrahim Rezaei, the Spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament National Security Commission said, Kazem Gharibabadi  who is a member of the negotiating team, will take part at a session of the Parliament National Security Commission to report on the recently held talks with the US on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions. 

"The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Legal and International Affairs [Kazem Gharibabadi] will attend today's meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament to present a report on the Rome negotiations," Rezaei said.

Last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi attended the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament and reported to the members of the National Security Commission about the Muscat negotiations.

The initial round of the indirect Iran-US talks mediated by Oman was held in Muscat, the capital of Oman. Yesterday's talks in Rome, Italy were the second round of those indirect talks. 

