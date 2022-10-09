  1. Politics
Oct 9, 2022, 9:00 AM

US officials hold meeting with Taliban

US officials hold meeting with Taliban

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – High-ranking US officials have held the first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the elimination of Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda.

Two officials familiar with the talks told CNN that the Saturday meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha was attended by the Taliban’s head of intelligence, Abdul Haq Wasiq, and CIA Deputy Director David Cohen, as well as the US State Department’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West.

According to CNN, the presence of Cohen and Wasiq at the talks "indicates an emphasis on counterterrorism."

On August 1, US President Joe Biden announced that al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul on July 31. 

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout.

MNA/PR

News Code 192225
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192225/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News