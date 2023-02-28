Explosion reported in Afghanistan's Takhar

Local sources in Takhar province in Afghanistan reported an explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Informed sources told Arania TV that the explosion occurred at almost 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening Kabul local time in Taleqan city, the capital of Takhar province.

There was no immediate report of the cause of the incident and the number of casualties.

The Taliban authorities have not said anything in that regard as well.

This is the second time that a blast takes place in Taleqan after the February 15th explosion in the fourth security district of the capital of Takhar province.

