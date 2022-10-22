Iran ready for opening of Armenia Consulate General in Tabriz

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who has traveled to Armenia met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alan Simonyan, on Saturday morning.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views about expanding bilateral relations in various political and economic fields, focusing on parliamentary friendship groups.

Cooperation with neighbors is a priority in the foreign policy of the Iranian government, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that Iran attaches importance to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia.

He also emphasized the readiness of Iran for the opening of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Tabriz.

Referring to the volume of commercial and economic exchanges between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to increase it in accordance with the capacities.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia also appreciated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia.

"It was an honor for me to host my friend Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the National Assembly of Armenia, " Alan Simonyan wrote in a tweet following his meeting with the Iranian diplomat.

"The establishment of the Consulate General of Iran in the region conveys an important message, and we are looking for the establishment of the Consulate General of Armenia in Tabriz," Simonyan added.

Amir-Abdollahian also met with Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Heading a political and parliamentary delegation, Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday evening arrived at the Armenian capital of Yerevan to meet Armenian high-ranking officials.

