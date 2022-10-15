NATO already defeated in Ukraine: Russia deputy FM

"NATO has already been defeated in Ukraine. This defeat is connected with the collapse of the project of turning Ukraine into ‘anti-Russia’," Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with TASS.

"NATO has already been defeated in Ukraine. This defeat is connected with the collapse of the project of turning Ukraine into ‘anti-Russia’,"Grushko said.

According to TASS, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine would mean a defeat for NATO, noting that the alliance should not allow it.

KI/PR