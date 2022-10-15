NATO direct clash with Russia to lead to 'global catastrophe'

Addressing the news conference in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Putin said, "In any case, direct contact, direct clash of (NATO) troops with the Russian army is a very dangerous move which could lead to a global catastrophe. I hope that those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such a step," according to NDTV.

Putin made the warning a day after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia would be crossing a “very important line” if it were to order the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Moreover, NATO is holding its annual exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon” next week, which is to last for about seven days and will involve fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The drills will not involve any live bombs and the main part of the maneuvers will be held more than 1,000 kilometers from Russia.

Russia is also scheduled to conduct its own maneuvers around the same time, with Stoltenberg saying NATO will “closely monitor” Moscow’s activities.

The war in Ukraine began after Putin launched a military operation on February 24 to “demilitarize” two eastern Ukrainian regions amid Kyiv’s bid to join NATO, which Moscow deems a redline.

RHM/PR