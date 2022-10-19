Russia not threatened Ukraine with nuclear weapons

Russia didn’t threaten and isn’t threatening Ukraine with nuclear weapons, Konstantin Vorontsov, a deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for arms nonproliferation and control, said at the UN on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"Russia didn’t threaten and isn’t threatening Ukraine with nuclear weapons. At the same time, serious concern has been caused by Kyiv's statements about the possibility of revising the nuclear-free status of Ukraine, which would mean an attempt to acquire nuclear weapons to the detriment of the NPT regime," he said.

Given Kyiv's recent statements about the need for preventive nuclear strikes by NATO countries on Russia, this is doubly unacceptable and categorically impermissible," he said at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly First Committee.

RHM/PR