Iran wins colorful medals at U23 World Wrestling C'ships

Iranian freestyle wrestler Amir Ali Azarpira at the weight category of 97 kg defeated an American opponent to snatch the gold medal in the U23 World Wrestling Championships.

Also, Amir Mohammad Yazdani won the silver medal in the 70 kg weight category by losing the match to the European under-23 champion from Georgia.

At the end of the first five weight competitions and in the team ranking, Georgia stood first place with 76 points, Ukraine is second with 63 points, and Iran is in third place with 59 points. Turkey, the US, and Armenia are in fourth to sixth places with 48, 47, and 46 points, respectively.

The U23 World Wrestling Championships started on Monday, October 17 in Spain's Pontevedra and will wrap up on October 23.

