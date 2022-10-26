  1. Sports
Iran learns opponents at AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iran discovered its rivals the official draw ceremony of the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 was held on Wednesday.

The 16 teams were divided into four groups with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals in the March 1 to 18, 2023 showpiece.

Hosts Uzbekistan was placed in Group A alongside Indonesia, Iraq and Syria. 

Group B will see Qatar, Australia, Vietnam and Iran vying for the quarter-final berths while the Korean Republic, Tajikistan, Jordan and Oman are the four teams in Group C.

Group D saw defending champions Saudi Arabia, Japan, China PR and Kyrgyz Republic being drawn together.

Besides continental glory, there will be four tickets at stake for the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023, which will return to Asia in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11.

