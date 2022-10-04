State minister among 9 killed in Somalia suicide attack

"The initial information we have received confirms the death of nine people" including a state minister and a commissioner, said Mohamed Moalim Ali, a local police commander, Hindustan Times reported.

At least 10 others were injured in "suicide attacks" when two cars loaded with explosives were detonated about five minutes apart outside district headquarters in the city of Beledweyne, he added.

The health minister of Hirshabelle state -- where Beledweyne is located -- and a deputy district commissioner were among the dead, police said.

MP/PR