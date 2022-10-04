  1. World
  2. Africa
Oct 4, 2022, 11:00 AM

State minister among 9 killed in Somalia suicide attack

State minister among 9 killed in Somalia suicide attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Nine people, including senior regional officials, were killed in twin car bombings claimed by Al-Shabaab terrorist group in central Somalia on Monday, police said.

"The initial information we have received confirms the death of nine people" including a state minister and a commissioner, said Mohamed Moalim Ali, a local police commander, Hindustan Times reported.

At least 10 others were injured in "suicide attacks" when two cars loaded with explosives were detonated about five minutes apart outside district headquarters in the city of Beledweyne, he added.

The health minister of Hirshabelle state -- where Beledweyne is located -- and a deputy district commissioner were among the dead, police said.

MP/PR

News Code 192080
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192080/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News