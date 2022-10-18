Iran calls for boosting Tehran-Doha economic cooperation

Rezaei made the remarks in a meeting with the Qatari PM Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on Tuesday.

"The development of bilateral economic relations will benefit both nations," he added.

Rezaei also announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide any kind of assistance for holding the 2022 World Cup in Doha.

The Qatari prime minister, for his part, called for the implementation of the trade and economic agreements reached between the Iranian President and the Emir of Qatar.

Saying that Doha is ready to develop relations with Tehran in all sectors, Al Thani emphasized the need for removing some existing obstacles.

Mohsen Rezaei also held a meeting with several Qatari economic activists on Tuesday.

"According to the will of the heads of the two countries to develop relations, businessmen and activists of the private sector of Iran and Qatar can have extensive cooperation in various sectors and in bilateral and regional arenas," Rezaei stressed.

In a separate meeting with Qatar's Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Rezaei noted that the implementation of the North-South Corridor provides the foundation for the expansion of Qatar's relations with different countries.

"With the implementation of the North-South strategic corridor, Qatar will have a fast and safe connection with the countries of Central Asia, Russia, and Europe," the Qatari minister stated.

MP/5611762/IRN84915762/IRN84915755