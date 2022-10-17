Germany may shut hospitals due to energy crisis

"The hospitals are in a very special situation. If we do not react quickly and really drastically, there will be closures," Lauterbach told the ARD broadcaster.

Lauterbach said he would discuss the amount and the form of assistance that should be provided to hospitals with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday. However, Berlin has no plans to create a special fund for hospitals, similar to the one set up for the Bundeswehr.

"We cannot create separate special funds for each sphere," Lauterbach stressed, according to Sputnik.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

ZZ/PR