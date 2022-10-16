  1. World
Protesters in Paris hold rally over increasing living costs

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Thousands of protesters marched in Paris against skyrocketing living costs and climate inaction of the government, media reported on Sunday.

Thousands of protesters are marching in Paris against skyrocketing living costs and climate inaction of the government, the Sputnik news agency reported.

The activists called for higher wages, social benefits and investment in ecological projects.

The protests in European capital are continuing amid the energy crisis in the continent.

Earlier today, it was reported that more than 50 thousand people came out in Chisinau, Moldova, to protest the economic crisis in the country.

The protesters also called for the resignation of President Sandu. 

