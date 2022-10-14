Enemy seeking to destroy solidarity, disturbing social order

Addressing the Friday prayers sermon today, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard felicitated Muslims on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadeq (PBUH).

Aboutorabifard touched upon the recent riots in the country, saying that recent events opened ways of creating power for the dynamic, powerful, and efficient political system of the Islamic Republic.

The enemies of Islam should know that they have paved the way for increasing Iran's political prestige, he added.

Sacred Defense paved the way for the formation of regional and extra-regional Resistance power in the Islamic world as well as the actualization of talents and national self-confidence, Aboutorabifard added.

People should know that national solidarity, unity, and disturbing social order is the issue that the enemy has focused on, he stressed.

Protecting the principles of social solidarity is one of the important and key responsibilities of the country's law enforcement system, he noted.

Aboutorabifard also spoke about the presence of the Iranian vice president Mohammad Mokhber at the Caspian Economic Conference in Russia, saying that Mokhber's proposal for the formation of a joint free economic zone among the Caspian Sea littoral states was constructive.

With its strategic position in the Caspian Sea, Iran can play an important role in the field of transportation through the joint investment of North Sea countries, he added.

