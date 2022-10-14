Enemy plots in recent riots thwarted by nation's patience

Addressing guests of the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference, Iranian president Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that the stunning and comprehensive progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the reason behind the enemies against the country.

Referring to his meeting with the UN chief in New York, Raeisi said, "In this meeting, I told him that the Iranian nation has always turned the threats and sanctions into opportunities."

Regarding the sanctions in the Covid-19 era, Iran became one of the top countries in the world in dealing with this disease with six vaccine production centers.

Raeisi, elsewhere, said that the enemies of Iran sought to cause trouble for the country in the recent riots, but the people foiled their plots with patience and persistence.

The way to deal with such plots is to promote awareness based on Islamic unity and avoid division, he stressed.

