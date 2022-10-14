Some rioters received cash by foreign states every 15 min

Some of these individuals have been trained in foreign countries and received funds from there, Vahidi said.

“In the case of one person who was arrested in front of the Interior Ministry, it was said that around 25 to 30 million tomans (roughly $750 to $900) were being delivered to the person’s bank account every 10 to 15 minutes.”

There were many circles active in the unrest, including organized rings of the Zionist regime, he said.

Some of these circles were paying 500,000 tomans (roughly $15) for each Molotov cocktail to those producing them, noted the minister.

Vahidi referred to Western media’s efforts to harm the Islamic Revolution and Iranian people, noting that 1504 articles were published about the victim in the US alone in one week. From September 16 to 24, the minister maintained, 720 articles were written on the topic in the UK, 830 in Germany, 655 in France, 207 in Spain, and 497 in Italy.

Protests over the death of Amini erupted first in her native province of Kordestan and later in several cities, including the capital. Amini fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later on September 16 at a Tehran hospital.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

The foreign-backed violent riots have also claimed dozens of lives from both security forces and ordinary people as the Western media and Persian-language news networks continue to provoke riots in Iran.

RHM/Press TV