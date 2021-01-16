  1. Iran
Jan 16, 2021, 9:05 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 16

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, January 16.

Arman-e Melli:

Kamal Kharrazi: Negotiation not to be in conflict with enrichment

Best way to lift sanctions is to neutralize them

Khorasan:

IRGC stages drill by firing ballistic missiles

Democrats ask fo maximum humiliation of Trump 

Trump's political future in a haze

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Duel over Biden's plan to save US

Shargh:

Pompeo's Iranian obsession

Mardom Salari:

Washington turns into military barracks

US return to JCPOA without lifting of sanctions to lead to ransom

3rd phase of Cuban corna vaccine test in Iran, Cuba

