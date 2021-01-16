Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 16

Arman-e Melli:
Kamal Kharrazi: Negotiation not to be in conflict with enrichment
Best way to lift sanctions is to neutralize them
Khorasan:
IRGC stages drill by firing ballistic missiles
Democrats ask fo maximum humiliation of Trump
Trump's political future in a haze
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Duel over Biden's plan to save US
Shargh:
Pompeo's Iranian obsession
Mardom Salari:
Washington turns into military barracks
US return to JCPOA without lifting of sanctions to lead to ransom
3rd phase of Cuban corna vaccine test in Iran, Cuba
ZZ/
