Iran, Bulgaria confer on bilateral, intl. issues

During the conversation, the top diplomats referred to good relations between Tehran and Sofia and underlined the need to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Amir-Abdollahian and Milkov described this occasion as a good opportunity to study and further expand bilateral ties in various fields.

They also spoke about different areas of potential and real economic cooperation between Iran and Bulgaria and expressed hope that the 20th joint economic commission will be held in the near future.

Milkov then welcomed some proposed ideas and voiced hope all parties to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, will return to the agreement.

He pointed to Bulgaria’s membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, stressing that Sofia will fulfill its commitments to play a fair and sincere role in the IAEA and to support the rights of all nations at the agency.

