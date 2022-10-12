  1. Politics
French FM holds phone talk with Amir-Abdollahian on detainees

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Discussing the situation of the French detainees in Iran with her Iranian counterpart, the French Foreign Minister called for the immediate release of these detainees, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation on Tuesday with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, on the latest developments in bilateral ties and negotiations on the removal of sanctions.

According to a statement released by the French Foreign Ministry, in this phone conversation, Colonna discussed the situation of the French detainees in Iran, calling for their immediate release.

The French foreign minister also asked Iran to adhere to the international obligations under the international covenant on civil and political rights.

During the talks, Amir-Abdollahian strongly criticized meddlesome statements on Iran, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Constitution considers peaceful protests to be a right of the people; however, these legitimate demands are completely separate from rioters and terrorists who have taken aim at Iran’s security and our people’s lives and property in an organized manner." 

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the West’s double-standard approach and said, “It is a surprise that confronting riots is seen as a good and desirable measure in Europe but is viewed as a crackdown in Iran!” 

“We will not allow any party inside and outside the country to target the country’s security,” the chief Iranian diplomat added.

During the talks, the two sides also emphasized the necessity to maintain and expand bilateral relations.

They held talks on the latest situation of the sanctions removal negotiations, describing the process as positive and forward-moving.

The French foreign minister also raised some consular issues.

