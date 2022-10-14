No power can uproot great tree of Islamic Republic of Iran

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Sadeq (PBUH), heads of Iranian government branches, officials, and guests in the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference met the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not an ordinary day, it is a very important and great day.

The character of the Holy Prophet is a unique personality in all the universe, Ayatollah Khamenei said, stressing that this occasion must be celebrated by considering the Holy Prophet as a role model and learning his teachings.

The Leader also spoke about the issue of solidarity and Islamic brotherhood, stressing that all Muslims must consider the sufferings of all Muslims in Palestine, Myanmar, etc. as their own suffering.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution underscored that one of the most important factors behind the suffering of Muslims is divisions among them.

Muslim countries must identify the interests of the Islamic Ummah, then they must strengthen their unity to counter plots of arrogant powers, the Leader underlined, stressing the necessity of the realization of Unity Week.

Unity among Muslims means sharing action against plans of arrogant powers, he added.

The Leader also called on Muslims to be careful about the American and British politicians who have entered the issue of Shia and Sunni, saying that it is a very dangerous thing.

Muslim states, through unity and countering the temptations of the enemy, the US, and the Zionists, can achieve a high position in the future and shape the political geography of the world, the Leader said.

Today, it becomes more and more clear that the political map of the world is changing, he also said, adding that being unipolar and forcing one or two powers on countries and nations has lost its legitimacy.

One day, the world was in control of of two great powers: the United States and the former Soviet Union, the Leader said, noting that both of them agreed on one issue and that was opposition to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

However, Iran stood and resisted great powers, the Leader said, adding that they thought they could uproot the sapling of the Islamic Republic of Iran. But today, this sapling has become a great tree.

