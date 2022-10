WKFB international Karate tournament will be hosted by Ahvaz, Iran on October 19-21, 2022, according to Iran Karate Federation (IKF).

Athletes from 30 countries compete in the competition, which will be held in the men's and women's divisions.

Kyokushin is a style of stand-up, full-contact karate, founded in 1964 by Korean-Japanese Masutatsu Oyama.

