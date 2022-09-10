Iran to launch 'Zafar-2' Satellite into orbit soon

Mansour Anbia told IRNA that Zafar-2 would be the fourth achievement by the university’s researchers in the field of satellite technology after building 'Navid' as the first satellite in 2011, Mobin as the second one in 2013, and Zafar-1 in 2015.

He noted that aerospace industries contributed 424 billion dollars to the global economy in 2020, a 70-percent rise compared to the last decade.

According to Anbia, the university has gained satellite technology to fulfill the country’s needs and is ready to export the know-how to other countries.

“Developed countries compete with the countries on a par with us to buy Iranian products and knowledge. But considering the recent progress of Iranian universities, other countries have no choice but to use our technical knowledge,” he added.

Iran started its research activities in the field of aerospace in the mid-90s and has taken giant strides ever since by building and launching various indigenous satellites.

Khayyam was the last satellite launched into space on August 9, 2022, by a Russian Soyuz launcher from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome to monitor Iran’s borders and improve the country’s management and planning of agriculture, natural resources, environmental issues, mining, and natural disasters.

TOP PHOTO from Archive

