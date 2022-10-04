  1. Technology
‘Saman’ orbital transmission system launched into orbit

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The test launch of the ‘Saman’ orbital transmission system was carried out successfully, Iran’s Ministry of ICT announced.

In light of the Iranian Space Research Center (ISRC) and the collaboration of the Defense Ministry, Saman orbital transmission system, which is used for transferring satellites from lower orbits to higher orbits, was launched and tested successfully with a suborbital explorer.

Saman was tested in conditions close to space conditions, with complete data collection about its performance and its performance was proven successful in high-altitude conditions.

According to the website of Iran's Space Research Center, the home-grown Orbital Transmission System (Saman 1) was unveiled at the ceremony of the Space Technology Day in the presence of the Presidency in February 2017.

