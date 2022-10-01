Arrest warrant issued for Imran over remarks: Pakistan media

PTI workers began congregating at former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Banigala residence in Islamabad on Saturday after his arrest warrant was issued in connection with his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry and other officials at an August 20 public rally, Pakistani English newspaper Dawn reported.

The arrest warrant dated September 30 was issued by Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim.

The Islamabad police subsequently issued a statement, explaining the reasons for the warrant which it said was a “legal process”.

The police said that after the Islamabad High Court struck down terror charges from a case registered against Imran for his remarks, the case was transferred to a sessions court and the PTI chief had not obtained his bail from there.

MNA/PR