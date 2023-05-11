Former Pakistan FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested

“Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by the Islamabad Police and transferred to an unknown location,” the party tweeted on Thursday, The Print reported.

The PTI leader was taken into custody from the Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad after a failed attempt by the police on Wednesday afternoon, according to Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper.

Qureshi is wanted by the police in cases of riots and arsons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Before his arrest, Qureshi called upon PTI workers to keep up their struggle for true freedom in the country. In a message, he said that he had no regrets as he had done nothing wrong.

The PTI leader expressed grief and shock over the 50 casualties in the recent violent protest that erupted after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

MNA/PR