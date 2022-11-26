Imran Khan attends massive rally in Rawalpindi

Imran Khan arrived in a helicopter in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Saturday, accompanied by a team of doctors to address a mega rally organised by his party, the first since the former prime minister was wounded during an assassination bid.

Khan, 70, who is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during a gun attack on him on November 3, will address his supporters in Rawalpindi to demand for fresh general elections, and reiterated that the protest would be "completely peaceful."

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, landed at the Barani University helipad here, from where he will make his way towards the rally venue.

PTI leader Faisal Javed said Khan reached Rawalpindi and will be on stage to address the party's supporters shortly, according to the Dawn newspaper.

MNA/PR