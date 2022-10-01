North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: report

Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino, in turn, told reporters that "for the first time ever, North Korea conducted four missile tests in a week."

According to Ino, one of the missiles fired on Saturday flew for up to 400 kilometers and the second one flew for about 350 kilometers, both presumably falling into the sea outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea.

The launch comes in the wake of the Thursday visit to Seoul by US Vice President Kamala Harris. North Korea has not immediately commented on the launch.

RHM/PR