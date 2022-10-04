Japanese PM says his country will hold joint drill with US

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the nation and the United States will hold joint exercises, Reuters reported.

The premier made the comment after he met Admiral John Aquilino, the commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, earlier in the day.

Kishida also said he will hold phone talks with President Joe Biden later Tuesday.

The drills will come after the United States began a joint combat exercise with the Philippines on Monday.

According to reports, drills in the Philippines are being held simultaneously with combat exercises between US Marines and Japanese forces on Japan’s island of Hokkaido.

