N. Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile

The missile was launched about 10:17 a.m. local time from the sea in the vicinity of Sinpo, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, where North Korea keeps submarines as well as equipment for test-firing SLBMs, Reuters reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the missile was fired from a submarine or from a submersible test barge, as in most previous tests.

The missile flew about 430-450 kilometres to a maximum altitude of 60 kilometres, Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed source.

Earlier, the Yonhap news agency reported a launch of an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan. The Japan Coast Guard reported that presumably, North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has put a series of missile tests on its agenda in recent weeks.

According to Western officials and their allies in South Korea and Japan, the missile tests violate UN resolutions, but North Korea has rejected the allegations.

Recently, the North Korean envoy stressed the country's right to conduct missile tests and fire various missiles in his address at the UN General Assembly.

"Nobody can deny the righteous right to self-defense for the DPRK to develop, test, manufacture, and possess the weapon systems, equivalent to the ones which are possessed or being developed by them," Kim said, referring to the United States and South Korea, and using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

Kim said North Korea would never violate or endanger the security of the United States, South Korea and neighboring countries.

