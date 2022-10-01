Tehran slams terror attack on Kabul scientific center

The deadly attack on innocent young people participating in a scientific test is a heinous act contrary to religious teachings and basic human principles and is regarded as a stain on the shoulders of the perpetrators of this crime and the supporters of evil terrorists, the Iranian senior diplomat said.

Kan’ani referred to the responsibility of the Afghan authorities in providing security for the citizens of Afghanistan and expressed his sympathy for the bereaved families of the victims.

He also prayed to God for the victims’ souls to rest in peace and wished for immediate recovery for the injured.

Earlier on Friday Iran’s Embassy in Kabul in a tweet wrote, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the brutal and terrorist incident that occurred in the west of Kabul, which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of innocent people, especially Afghan schoolboys and girls, and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the survivors of this incident.”

New sources on Friday morning reported that 30 people were killed and dozen others were injured following the suicide bombing in West Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

According to this report, after the explosion, gunshots were heard in this educational center.

The spokesperson for Kabul Police Khalid Zadran said that, according to the preliminary statistics, at least 19 people were killed on Friday’s attack in the Kaj Education Center and 27 others were injured.

Students were taking a practice university entrance exam at 7:30 a.m., local time (11 p.m. ET) when the blast first took place, Kabul Police Spokesman Khalid Zadran told CNN.

RHM/