Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 2

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, October 2.

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi says ready to strengthen cooperation with China

Etela'at:

IRGC to respond to any threat rigidly    

Nasrallah: Iran basis of Resistance axis 

Javan:

Salami says taking revenge for Zahedan  terrorist attack on IRGC  agenda

