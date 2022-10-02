Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 2

Arman-e Melli:
Raeisi says ready to strengthen cooperation with China
Etela'at:
IRGC to respond to any threat rigidly
Nasrallah: Iran basis of Resistance axis
Javan:
Salami says taking revenge for Zahedan terrorist attack on IRGC agenda
MP
TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, October 2.
MP
