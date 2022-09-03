  1. World
Sep 3, 2022, 2:30 PM

20 killed after Al-Shabaab terrorists attacked Somalia

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – During an attack launched by the elements of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group on Somalia, 20 civilians were killed.

The incident took place in the Hiran region located in the center of Somalia.

About a month ago, news sources quoted Somalian officials as saying that 13 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an airstrike in central Somalia.

The airstrike destroyed terrorist hideouts in the Hiran region, military officials told Anadolu Agency, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Somali National Television reported that the attack was conducted in coordination with the Somali military and killed 13 terrorists.

Somalia has been grappling with increasing insecurity for years, with al-Shabaab being one of the main threats in the Horn of Africa country.

Since at least 2007, al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces that has claimed thousands of lives.

