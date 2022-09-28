5 high school football players shot, 1 dead in Philadelphia

Players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage behind Roxborough High School at about 4:41 p.m. when a car drove up and multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, according to a statement from Philadelphia Police. The suspects then fled the scene in the car, police said.

Two people are believed to have ambushed the students, Philadelphia First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said, CNN reported.

Police initially reported there were four victims, and Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little said she believed those four were juveniles and members of the football team.

The 14-year-old victim was pronounced dead around 5:10 p.m., according to police. A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were transported to local hospitals in stable condition. Another victim was also taken to the hospital, but there is no additional information about that individual yet, police said.

A fifth victim, a student, was grazed by a bullet, according to Stanford.

No arrests have been made, police say.

