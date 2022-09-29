6 injured in Oakland school shooting, police say

All six victims had gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals, the Oakland Police Department said at a press conference. They were all adults believed to be affiliated with the school, Oakland Police Department Assistant Chief Darren Allison said, though officials did not say if any were students aged 18 or older, USA Today reported.

Allison said the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. at the Rudsdale Newcomer High School portion of the King Estates campus, which houses four schools that also include Sojourner Truth Independent Study and BayTech Charter School. Investigators are working to determine how the shooting progressed, Allison said, noting that some victims were located inside the building.

Two victims had life-threatening injuries and one person had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, Allison said at a press conference. Two others were pending release from the hospital and the last victim had non-life threatening injuries.

