3 injured in shooting outside Ohio high school football game

Police in the US state of Ohio said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night.

A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 pm, WTOL-TV reported.

Police said the victims, who were not named, were expected to recover.

Police said two people are in custody following the shooting during the game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High School.

The names of the suspects in custody were not immediately available, AP reported.

Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters said in a statement that the three victims were the only people hurt during the shooting, the station reported.

